Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Americas Silver Corp’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a report issued on Monday, November 20th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on USAS. Stifel Canada downgraded Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 150.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Americas Silver by 180.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

