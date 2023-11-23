ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 370,551 Shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 494,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370,551 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter worth $1,296,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at $1,007,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Elme Communities in the first quarter worth about $1,402,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities Price Performance

ELME opened at $13.05 on Thursday. Elme Communities has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -118.03%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Elme Communities

Elme Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.