ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 9,258 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 436,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RCUS opened at $13.87 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.18. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 244.17%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $427,166.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 302,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,793.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

