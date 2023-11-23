ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 300.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 623,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 468,018 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 16,809.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 145,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,572 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 18,093 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $234,666.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,274,328.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 18,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $234,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,274,328.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $63,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,170.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,756 shares of company stock valued at $915,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.64 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 147.61%. The business had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.