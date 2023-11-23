ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $8.44 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 436.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,634 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

