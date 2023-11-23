ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,892 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Freshworks worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Freshworks by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,628,000 after buying an additional 2,747,839 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth $34,883,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,218,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,907,000 after acquiring an additional 901,949 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,017.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 711,100 shares in the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $153.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on FRSH

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $142,022.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,080.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $142,022.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,080.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 785,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $16,481,119.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,497,312 shares of company stock worth $30,741,013 in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freshworks Profile

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.