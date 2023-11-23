ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $7.68 Million in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 213,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of STAG Industrial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $59,209,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $55,612,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,376 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 684.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,346,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,565,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.82 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $38.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 144.12%.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

