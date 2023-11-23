ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 280,039 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,039 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 141.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

Centene stock opened at $74.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $87.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

