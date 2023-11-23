ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 96,940 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,940 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $97.09 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $105.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

