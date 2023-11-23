Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stake Increased by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage comprises approximately 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5,833.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

EXR traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.82. 756,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $170.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

