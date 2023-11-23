Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.9% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,531,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,309,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,675,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,002,994,000 after purchasing an additional 564,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 32.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,821,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,804,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,303 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 20,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.01. The company had a trading volume of 18,073,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,830,592. The company has a market capitalization of $412.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.99.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.