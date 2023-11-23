Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,518,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,889 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $270,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.01. 18,073,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,830,592. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.89 and a 200-day moving average of $107.99. The company has a market cap of $412.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.