Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) is O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,299 shares during the period. Fair Isaac accounts for about 1.2% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Fair Isaac worth $81,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total value of $1,397,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,697,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total value of $1,397,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total value of $3,425,434.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $10,503,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,591 shares of company stock valued at $19,579,848 in the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $936.80.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE:FICO traded up $10.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,065.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,407. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $570.81 and a 52-week high of $1,077.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $915.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $852.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

