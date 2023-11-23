FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.6% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDX

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $256.46. 954,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,899. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.03. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $162.61 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.