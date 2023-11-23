Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 2,271,164 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,101,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271,164 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 13.10% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $929,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,036,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698,737 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,582,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907,776 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,568,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,402,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,546 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.76. 3,192,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,198,892. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

