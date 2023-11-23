Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 2,394,162 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,200,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394,162 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 5.7% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 18.99% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,235,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGIB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $49.84. 1,337,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,777. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.27 and a one year high of $52.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average of $49.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

