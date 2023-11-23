Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 5,242 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,130,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 1.45% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $46,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,132,000 after purchasing an additional 274,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after buying an additional 471,622 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 693,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,731,000 after buying an additional 99,405 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 688,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 658,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,810,000 after acquiring an additional 127,699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.71. 405,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,699. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.36.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

