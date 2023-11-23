Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,436,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,961,396 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 15.02% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $887,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 401,736.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,881,000 after buying an additional 3,326,378 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,584,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,928 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 255.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,930,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,318 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.69. 2,781,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,302. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

