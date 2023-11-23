Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.91% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $36,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA SHM traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 310,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,036. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.06 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

