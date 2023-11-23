Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 1.22% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $87,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.17. The stock had a trading volume of 112,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,004. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.30.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
