Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 1.22% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $87,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.17. The stock had a trading volume of 112,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,004. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.30.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.