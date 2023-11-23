Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 1,079,656 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,922,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079,656 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 6.97% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $513,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 64,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,057,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,175. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

