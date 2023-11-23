Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 24,415 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $12,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,015. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

