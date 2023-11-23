Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 244,349 Shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,216,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,349 shares during the period. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF accounts for 0.8% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 58.53% of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF worth $320,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,687,000. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,690,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:NANR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.19. The company had a trading volume of 19,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,474. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.09. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $48.30 and a twelve month high of $58.79. The firm has a market cap of $533.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

