Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 29,602 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,602 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 2.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 357,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 18,679 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $582,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 381.6% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 134,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 106,821 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 486.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 156,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 130,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BWX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.04. 134,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,694. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $23.72.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

