Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 36,433 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,423,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,433 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 4.29% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $109,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 542.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 94.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYG stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.91. 111,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,620. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $80.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

