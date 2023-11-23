Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 49,114 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,029,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,114 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.66% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $229,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,068 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,699,000 after buying an additional 1,250,089 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.99. 6,005,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,951,374. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.45. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68.

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

