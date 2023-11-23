Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 940,800 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940,800 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 13.53% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,333,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.78. The stock had a trading volume of 237,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,157. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.94. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

