Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 289,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,854,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512,406 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,491,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,445,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,046,000 after acquiring an additional 735,316 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,390,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,586,000 after acquiring an additional 510,516 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,799,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,053 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.54. 9,126,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,933,953. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

