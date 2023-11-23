Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,890 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $33,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.74. 1,687,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,777. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $69.48. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $73.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.