Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,641,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,740 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 6.30% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $117,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,736,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,000,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,199,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,083,000 after buying an additional 219,323 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 505,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,204,000 after buying an additional 154,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,882,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MDYG stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,646. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.38 and a 200 day moving average of $70.00. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.17 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.