Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Grows Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 829,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,607 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.15% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $41,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $699,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 104,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,674,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,064,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,421,000 after buying an additional 400,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 155,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after buying an additional 55,998 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.45. 4,235,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890,138. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.30.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

