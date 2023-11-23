Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,406 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $58,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 29,666 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,161,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 398,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,959,000 after purchasing an additional 166,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,686 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,949,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,731. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average of $71.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

