Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $1.34 Billion Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,236 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.4% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 13.71% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,341,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,379,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,147,000 after acquiring an additional 424,594 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 57,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 64,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.23. The stock had a trading volume of 499,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,168. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $69.64.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

