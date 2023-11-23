Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $1.63 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 81,680 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 3.23% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $1,626,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,230,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $70,213,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,602,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $155.64. 2,197,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,099. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $164.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

