Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $1.75 Billion Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,779,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742,451 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 10.69% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $1,749,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Nordwand Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Ballast Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 483,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,719,000 after buying an additional 15,213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,880,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,783. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $32.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

