Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $100.44 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,460,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 4.45% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $100,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,163,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,770 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $112,606,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,626,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 690,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 681,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,032,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.38. The stock had a trading volume of 107,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $75.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.39.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

