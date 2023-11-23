Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $113.57 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,460,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,012 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 1.58% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $113,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.93. 444,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,423. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

