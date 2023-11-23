Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $16.98 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $16,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,137,000 after buying an additional 3,579,526 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,998,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,057,000 after acquiring an additional 265,343 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,229,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $102,000.

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,252. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.54.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

