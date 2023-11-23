Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $23.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $23,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,713,000 after buying an additional 119,178 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $287,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 88.8% during the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 111,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 52,570 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,342,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,329,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,687,406. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.13. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

