Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $3.29 Billion Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,211,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,120,038 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF makes up 8.3% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 73.10% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $3,291,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMB. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Arden Trust Co increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 36,108 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,322,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,968,000 after purchasing an additional 129,363 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 202,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 84,313 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 345.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock remained flat at $21.14 on Thursday. 385,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,625. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.35. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

