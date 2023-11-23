Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $34.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,637 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.14. 6,628,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.