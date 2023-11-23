Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $44.44 Million Holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,211,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,905 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 4.21% of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF worth $44,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,025,000 after acquiring an additional 322,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 350,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 402.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 207,736 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,591,000.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.52. 96,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,263. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

