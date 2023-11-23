Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $676.16 Million Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,079,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028,147 shares during the quarter. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 57.51% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $676,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,217,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IGOV traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.86. 54,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,290. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.64.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

