Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $766.08 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,724,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394,841 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 9.51% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $766,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 229,452 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5,114.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 239,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 234,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $144,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,633. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $42.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.75.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

