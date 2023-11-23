Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $80.88 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 333,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.80% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $80,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,466,680,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $224.17. The stock had a trading volume of 559,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,551. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.