Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $9.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,112 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $503,489,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830,428 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 759.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,053,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,931,000 after buying an additional 2,697,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,850,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.68.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

