Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,997,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457,617 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 7.45% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $1,342,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SPYG stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.05. 1,552,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,583. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $63.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.17.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

