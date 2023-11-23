Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 804,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 71,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,926,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250,679 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,392,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 655.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 130,493 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT remained flat at $22.30 during trading on Thursday. 6,605,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

