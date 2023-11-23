Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 1,231 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,071.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Boeing by 175,431.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,386,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,092,002. The company has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.78 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.89. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $171.70 and a 52 week high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

