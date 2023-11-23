Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 18,699 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 7.23% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $23,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $307,000. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after buying an additional 14,739 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $17,776,000.

GNMA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 104,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,985. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

